Euronext (EPA:ENX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Euronext (EPA:ENX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €106.50 ($125.29).

Separately, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

ENX opened at €90.85 ($106.88) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €87.71. Euronext has a 1-year low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a 1-year high of €61.35 ($72.18).

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

