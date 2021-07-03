EvenCoin (EVN) Market Capitalization Achieves $70,858.86

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $70,858.86 and approximately $93,005.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $81.16 or 0.00233997 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000237 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001715 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $262.95 or 0.00758082 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000060 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

