Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.88.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,351. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Everbridge by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,254,000 after purchasing an additional 70,223 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $137.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.43.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

