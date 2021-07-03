Everipedia (IQ) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.92 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $113.96 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,020,217,054 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,292,036 coins. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

