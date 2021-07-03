EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.26 Million

Analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will announce $102.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.97 million to $102.92 million. EverQuote reported sales of $78.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year sales of $439.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $437.20 million to $441.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $525.19 million, with estimates ranging from $515.50 million to $550.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVER. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

In other news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 508,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,172,299.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,273 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $343,220.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 498,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,640,986.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,075 shares of company stock worth $1,210,104. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 30.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,009,000 after purchasing an additional 284,025 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 17.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,353,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,102,000 after acquiring an additional 199,657 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 10,511.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 189,200 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 63.6% in the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,331,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 981.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 153,410 shares during the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $32.00 on Friday. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $911.20 million, a PE ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.56.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

