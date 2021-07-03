Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,400 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the May 31st total of 208,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 122,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other Everspin Technologies news, insider Aparna Oka sold 4,845 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $27,228.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,770 shares of company stock worth $39,031 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Everspin Technologies by 87.0% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Everspin Technologies by 43,015.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 33,552 shares during the period. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRAM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.29. 99,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,102. The company has a market capitalization of $121.21 million, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Everspin Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

