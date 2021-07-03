EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 610.60 ($7.98). EVRAZ shares last traded at GBX 607.60 ($7.94), with a volume of 1,640,944 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EVRAZ from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of £8.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,934.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. EVRAZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.43%.

About EVRAZ (LON:EVR)

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

