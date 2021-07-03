Exeedme (XED) Price Up 61.9% This Week

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, Exeedme has traded up 61.9% against the US dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular exchanges. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $248,461.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00044956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00140018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00169324 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000152 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,724.44 or 1.00025992 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,563,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

