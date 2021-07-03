ExNetwork Token (EXNT) Trading Up 24.6% Over Last 7 Days

ExNetwork Token (CURRENCY:EXNT) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One ExNetwork Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges. ExNetwork Token has a market cap of $6.62 million and $691.00 worth of ExNetwork Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ExNetwork Token has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00044917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00136748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.80 or 0.00169589 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,722.61 or 1.00145851 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002949 BTC.

ExNetwork Token Coin Profile

ExNetwork Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,013,955 coins. ExNetwork Token’s official website is exnetwork.community . ExNetwork Token’s official Twitter account is @exncapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

ExNetwork Token Coin Trading

