Exosis (EXO) Price Tops $0.0361

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Exosis has a market cap of $18,623.25 and $12.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0361 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded up 17.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,352.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,196.31 or 0.06393389 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $500.09 or 0.01455736 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.58 or 0.00403417 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00162936 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $211.45 or 0.00615527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.18 or 0.00422606 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006838 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.23 or 0.00335441 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

