Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.83.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,158.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,931 shares of company stock valued at $29,030,763. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,745,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,306 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group stock opened at $167.42 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

