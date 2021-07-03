Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Position Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

EXPO stock opened at $90.77 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $102.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 0.31.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.81 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.