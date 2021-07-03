EXRNchain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $43,792.00 (EXRN)

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded 62.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 3rd. EXRNchain has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and $43,792.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EXRNchain has traded up 76.4% against the U.S. dollar. One EXRNchain coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EXRNchain Profile

EXRNchain is a coin. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain . EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EXRNchain is exrnchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EXRNchain is a project that aims to connect blockchains using crosschain gateway built on Ethereum smart contracts, allowing anyone to transact between them. EXRN is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token, used in the EXRNchain protocol. “

EXRNchain Coin Trading

