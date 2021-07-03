EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.15. EZCORP shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 222,950 shares trading hands.
Several research firms recently issued reports on EZPW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $333.95 million, a P/E ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.28.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in EZCORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in EZCORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW)
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It offers pawn loans, which are nonrecourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.
