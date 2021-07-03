EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.15. EZCORP shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 222,950 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EZPW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $333.95 million, a P/E ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.29. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $184.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in EZCORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in EZCORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It offers pawn loans, which are nonrecourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

