Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Cunning Capital Partners LP

Cunning Capital Partners LP lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,530 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 4.0% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 23,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total transaction of $89,122.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $20,380,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,326,020 shares of company stock worth $747,859,261. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $354.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,524,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,295,827. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $327.08. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.90 and a 12-month high of $358.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.