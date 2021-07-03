FairGame (FAIR) Trading 18.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 18.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. FairGame has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FairGame has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001803 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006339 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00113126 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FairGame (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. The official website for FairGame is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

