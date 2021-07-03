Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 578,100 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the May 31st total of 778,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 15.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of FLMN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 260,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,461. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.71 million, a P/E ratio of -258.50 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLMN. Wells Fargo & Company raised Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Falcon Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.