Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.78. Fang shares last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 1,177 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $105.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its position in shares of Fang by 993.1% during the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 327,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 297,920 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Fang during the first quarter worth $263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Fang by 11.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fang in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fang by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors.

