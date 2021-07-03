FantasyGold (FGC) Market Capitalization Achieves $48,618.73

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. FantasyGold has a market cap of $48,618.73 and approximately $32.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00044405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00138899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00169854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,791.21 or 1.00051010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002936 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

