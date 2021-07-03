FaraLand Hits Market Cap of $1.62 Million (FARA)

FaraLand (CURRENCY:FARA) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One FaraLand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FaraLand has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $182,940.00 worth of FaraLand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FaraLand has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00044251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00138202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00169012 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,492.62 or 0.99849512 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002922 BTC.

FaraLand Profile

FaraLand’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,289,132 coins. FaraLand’s official Twitter account is @faraland_io

