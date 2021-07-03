Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Short Interest Update

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,200 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the May 31st total of 262,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $314,000. 19.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ FMAO traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $21.75. 25,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,758. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $243.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.31.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.