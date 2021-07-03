Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Short Interest Down 24.8% in June

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,200 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the May 31st total of 375,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

FMNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Farmers National Banc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

FMNB traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.55. 68,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,771. The company has a market cap of $440.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 28.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,845,000 after purchasing an additional 214,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 64.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 53,087 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 54.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 44,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Farmers National Banc during the first quarter valued at $678,000. 39.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.