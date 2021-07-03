Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 686,200 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the May 31st total of 911,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 212.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 72,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,022,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,666,000 after buying an additional 60,669 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 55,228 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 30,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FPI stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.23. 164,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,616. Farmland Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $377.17 million, a P/E ratio of -81.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.