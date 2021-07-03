Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 8,464 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.95. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $605,793.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,320 shares in the company, valued at $605,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 54,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $2,488,422.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,691.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and sold 70,323,018 shares worth $3,058,794,508. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

