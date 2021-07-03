Federated Hermes Inc. Buys Shares of 168,784 Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 168,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.09% of Brookdale Senior Living at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 142,096 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth about $8,028,000. JLP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $749.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.17 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

