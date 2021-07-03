Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,468 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at $9,083,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,318,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 19.8% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 79.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 731,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,409,000 after purchasing an additional 324,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $45.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.51.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%. Equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

