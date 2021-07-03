Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $45.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.14. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 41.10%. Essent Group’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.53%.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In related news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 187,232 shares in the company, valued at $9,361,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $141,501.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,347. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

