Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 96.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 702,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after acquiring an additional 344,335 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 78,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 241,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 76,111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHYS opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.57. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

