Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 16,036 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 124.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,036 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $86,871,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,573,000 after purchasing an additional 780,108 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,942,000 after purchasing an additional 457,087 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 566.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 526,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after buying an additional 447,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,384,000 after buying an additional 421,919 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRM stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $47.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $26,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,665.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $51,234.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,789 shares of company stock worth $5,685,325. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

