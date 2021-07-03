Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,327 Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,327 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth about $4,361,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,247,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,385,000 after acquiring an additional 555,567 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Amdocs by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Amdocs by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs stock opened at $78.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

