Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 13,116 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,116 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ABM Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 7.2% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, FIX raised ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

ABM Industries stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.22. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $1,325,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

