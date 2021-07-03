Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,138 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,428,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,142,000 after buying an additional 235,840 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 90,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 905,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,003,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.79.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $86.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.