Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 42,415 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,440 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,415 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,126,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,170,000 after purchasing an additional 596,232 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $2,370,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 12.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $55.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.03. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.27.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

