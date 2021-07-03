Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,846 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Adient by 169.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ADNT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

In related news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $44.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.28. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

