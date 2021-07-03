Fetch.ai Achieves Market Cap of $206.44 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $206.44 million and approximately $42.90 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 50.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00053579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00017967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $258.11 or 0.00748386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,645.73 or 0.07671313 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.