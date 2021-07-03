Fetch.ai Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $37.28 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000767 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 37.9% higher against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $197.16 million and approximately $37.28 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00052466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00017576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $250.44 or 0.00726852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,576.66 or 0.07478148 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

