FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of FibroGen worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 56,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FibroGen from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $26.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

