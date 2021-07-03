FidexToken (FEX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

FidexToken (CURRENCY:FEX) traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, FidexToken has traded down 95.8% against the U.S. dollar. FidexToken has a total market capitalization of $109,851.99 and approximately $55.00 worth of FidexToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FidexToken coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00053715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $259.52 or 0.00746255 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 373.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About FidexToken

FidexToken (CRYPTO:FEX) is a coin. FidexToken’s total supply is 32,948,335,553 coins and its circulating supply is 30,948,335,553 coins. FidexToken’s official website is fidex.market . FidexToken’s official Twitter account is @fidexexchange . The official message board for FidexToken is medium.com/@fidexexchange/fidex-exchange-crowdsale-b20f71858250

According to CryptoCompare, “FEX Token is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the FEX platform. It provides participants with benefits when using this token to access platform services. “

Buying and Selling FidexToken

