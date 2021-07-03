FIL Ltd Reduces Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

FIL Ltd trimmed its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,082 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.37% of Centene worth $138,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,039 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,669,000 after acquiring an additional 250,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Centene by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,421,000 after purchasing an additional 719,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,572,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC opened at $73.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.36. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $75.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

