FIL Ltd Sells 49,011 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,011 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.40% of McKesson worth $123,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 59.4% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCK. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.18.

McKesson stock opened at $192.58 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.76 and a fifty-two week high of $204.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total transaction of $87,043.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,290 shares in the company, valued at $636,384.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock worth $3,839,054. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

