Filecoin (FIL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $347.23 Million

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for $59.18 or 0.00169993 BTC on popular exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $5.02 billion and $347.23 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00045117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00135995 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,858.64 or 1.00121858 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.15 or 0.00887953 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 84,820,939 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

