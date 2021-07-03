Financial Comparison: CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) and Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) and Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

CBRE Group has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

93.9% of CBRE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of CBRE Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CBRE Group and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBRE Group 3.54% 16.81% 6.81% Bluegreen Vacations -9.18% -14.57% -3.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CBRE Group and Bluegreen Vacations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBRE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

CBRE Group currently has a consensus price target of $79.60, indicating a potential downside of 7.36%. Given CBRE Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CBRE Group is more favorable than Bluegreen Vacations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBRE Group and Bluegreen Vacations’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBRE Group $23.83 billion 1.21 $751.99 million $3.27 26.28 Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 0.74 -$80.53 million ($2.82) -6.20

CBRE Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bluegreen Vacations. Bluegreen Vacations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBRE Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CBRE Group beats Bluegreen Vacations on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting. The Global Workplace Solutions segment offers facilities management, project management, and transaction management services. The Real Estate Investments segment provides investment management services under the CBRE Global Investors brand to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors; development services under the Trammell Crow Company brand primarily to users of and investors in commercial real estate; and flexible-space solutions under the CBRE Hana brand, which includes office suites, conference rooms and event space, and communal co-working space for institutional property owners. It also develops residential-led and mixed-use sites in London under the Telford Homes brand. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

