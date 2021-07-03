Financial Comparison: Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) vs. Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.8% of Saratoga Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Saratoga Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Saratoga Investment and Blue Owl Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saratoga Investment 25.63% 7.63% 3.98% Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Saratoga Investment and Blue Owl Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saratoga Investment 0 0 8 0 3.00 Blue Owl Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus target price of $26.96, indicating a potential downside of 0.50%. Blue Owl Capital has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.13%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than Saratoga Investment.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Saratoga Investment and Blue Owl Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saratoga Investment $57.65 million 5.26 $14.78 million $2.02 13.42 Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A -$5.28 million N/A N/A

Saratoga Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Owl Capital.

Summary

Saratoga Investment beats Blue Owl Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. It seeks to invest in the United States. The firm primarily invests $5 million to $20 million in companies having EBITDA of $2 million or greater and revenues of $8 million to $150 million. It invests through direct lending as well as participation in loan syndicates. The firm was formerly known as GSC Investment Corp. Saratoga Investment Corp. is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital is an alternative asset manager which provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through a variety of vehicles. Blue Owl Capital, formerly known as Altimar Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

