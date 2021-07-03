Financial Review: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) versus Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) and Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Asensus Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 4.66% 6.69% 2.62% Asensus Surgical -1,288.65% -45.91% -39.01%

0.1% of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Asensus Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Asensus Surgical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asensus Surgical has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Asensus Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 1 2 6 0 2.56 Asensus Surgical 0 1 1 0 2.50

Asensus Surgical has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.41%. Given Asensus Surgical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Asensus Surgical is more favorable than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Asensus Surgical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $41.44 billion 0.71 $1.95 billion $0.92 14.42 Asensus Surgical $3.17 million 212.59 -$59.31 million ($0.63) -4.59

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Asensus Surgical. Asensus Surgical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats Asensus Surgical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment offers dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis-related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment specializes in the therapy and care of therapy and care ill patients. This segment offers IV drugs, including intravenously administered generic drugs for oncology, anesthetics, analgesics, anti-infectives, and critical care; parenteral and enteral nutrition products; infusion solutions and blood volume substitutes for infusion therapy; biosimilars, a biological medicine for autoimmune diseases and oncology; medical devices and disposal used to administer IV generic drugs, infusion therapies, and clinical nutrition products; and transfusion products for collection of blood components and corporeal therapies. The Fresenius Helios segment operated 89 hospitals, approximately 130 outpatient clinics, and 6 prevention centers in Germany; and 46 hospitals, 70 outpatient clinics, and approximately 300 risk prevention centers in Spain. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and provides services for hospitals and other health care facilities. This segment offers project consulting and development, planning, and turnkey construction services, as well as maintenance, technical management, and operational management services. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der HÃ¶he, Germany.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. The company's products include Senhance Surgical system, a multi-port robotic surgery system that allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera; and SurgiBot System, a single-port robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform. Its products also comprise instruments; and Senhance ultrasonic system, an advanced energy device to deliver controlled energy to ligate and divide tissue. The company was formerly known as TransEnterix, Inc. and changed its name to Asensus Surgical, Inc. in February 2021. Asensus Surgical, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

