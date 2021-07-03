Firo (FIRO) Hits Market Capitalization of $63.24 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last week, Firo has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for about $5.25 or 0.00015230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Firo has a total market cap of $63.24 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,488.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,202.39 or 0.06385842 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.29 or 0.01470880 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.20 or 0.00403597 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00163655 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $213.07 or 0.00617793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.19 or 0.00423877 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.43 or 0.00340480 BTC.

Firo Profile

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,039,093 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

