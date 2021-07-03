Firo Price Tops $5.17 on Exchanges (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Firo has a market cap of $62.26 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Firo has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One Firo coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.17 or 0.00015007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,455.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,197.33 or 0.06377223 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $496.70 or 0.01441562 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.49 or 0.00399025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00162847 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $213.29 or 0.00619018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.29 or 0.00418773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006957 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.45 or 0.00329265 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,040,993 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

