First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. First Commonwealth Financial reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.98 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 27.23%. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCF. Stephens began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.79%.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

