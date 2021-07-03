First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Stock Position Decreased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,257 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 79,886 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.10% of First Majestic Silver worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 55,831 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285,977 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,838,000 after purchasing an additional 381,420 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,269 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. 28.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AG shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $15.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60 and a beta of 1.04. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $100.52 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 15.16%. Equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.0045 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.