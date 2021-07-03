First Manhattan Co. Acquires 17,497 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.53. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

