First Manhattan Co. Acquires 5,226 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $225.27 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $157.28 and a 52 week high of $225.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.